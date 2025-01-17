Considine replaces club-mate as underage football chair

Joe Considine is set to become the new Chairman of Coiste na nÓg Peil for 2025.

Following a 64 year involvement with Clare GAA, the county’s outgoing underage football chairman PJ McGuane officially announced his retirement at December’s Annual Convention, with Considine expected to take on the position from his fellow Cooraclare clubman.

The former dual star will be joined on the underage executive by Cratloe’s Frances O’Sullivan who will replace Ann Hayes as secretary.

Meanwhile, more than 500 tickets have been sold for Sunday’s Poker Classic in aid of the Clare Senior Footballers Training Fund.

The popular annual event, which has €5,000 pro-rate prize pot, takes place in the Templegate Hotel in Ennis at 6.30pm.

With some fantastic raffle prizes on offer, tickets can still be purchased through their club, any of the Clare Football Supporters Committee or members of the senior football squad.