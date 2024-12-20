Community unites for Rachel

A new fundraising campaign has been set up for a Bridgetown midwife, who has been diagnosed with a rare type of brain and spine cancer.

Rachel Whitehead (31) is a newly qualified midwife, having trained at the University of Limerick and the Limerick Regional Maternity Hospital.

On Monday, the mother-of-two started a six-week programme of intensive radiotherapy at the Bon Secours Cork. Her family have been numbed by her unexpected cancer diagnosis.

Her mother, Louise Whitehead is an intellectual disability nurse, who was forced to retire five years ago, following a stroke. She previously worked in Avista, the Daughters of Charity, Limerick.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE