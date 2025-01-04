Climate consciousness is the common thread that unites us all

Clare’s new Climate Ambassador, Sharmila Bano who has been recognised by An Taisce for her work with Loop Head Climate Action, has been reflecting with The Clare Champion on the path that led to her award.

Ms Bano was one of 148 citizens from a wide range of backgrounds chosen to be Climate Ambassadors in 2024.

This intergenerational programme enables proactive citizens who decide to upskill in climate science, solutions and communications to carry out climate actions with support from An Taisce.

The mindful consumption campaigner set up the Loop Head Climate Action team, runs youth climate workshops and is involved in flood risk assessment locally in west Clare.

An Taisce has described her as a “Future Citizen” – someone who is not just safeguarding their local community today, but also working to protect our future planet and the future of many generations to come.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE