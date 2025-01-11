Clare wool on the eastern front

Over the past two years, an initiative that was first intended to save wool from landfill, has grown legs and is now raising thousands of much-needed Euros for various community groups and charities in County Clare.

This project, spearheaded by Clare woman Valery Larkin, has also seen Clare knitters create balaclavas and socks which are being uses by Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the war against Russia.

Valery Larkin’s pop-up shops, which have been running since March 2023, have raised €30,426 from selling Aran clothing and accessories at keen prices.

All these items are up-cycled from wool panels rescued from a county Mayo textile factory crafted by her team of committed volunteers.

