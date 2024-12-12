Clare GAA break €4m income barrier

Clare GAA continues to operate at unprecedented levels after breaking the €4 million income mark for the very first time, it was revealed at Wednesday’s Annual Convention in Hotel Woodstock in Ennis.

Having created history only twelve months previously when annual income broke the €3 million barrier, treasurer Brian Fitzgerald reported a €4,320,947 income for 2024. Expenditure also increased by €600,000 to €3.3 million but matched by an average intake of €3.5 million in the past two years, a handsome overall profit of just over a million euro leaves Clare GAA in an extremely healthy state going into 2025.

It wasn’t all good news from a financial perspective as gate receipts dropped by over €80,000.

“You will see a significant drop in gate income from the previous year. This may seem surprising given that for many of the club games, particularly the senior hurling championship had great crowds and a buzz and afterglow from the All-Ireland Final win. There are a number of factors in this including a motion to ensure that Under 16s have…

