Christmas construction break a ‘sneak peak’ of future of Ennis

IT is anticipated the long term benefits delivered under Ennis’ €11.5 million public realm project “will far out-live the memory of the challenges currently being navigated” as works continue this year, according to the Ennis Municipal District’s executive engineer.

The pausing of construction during the Christmas period gave the town a “sneak preview” of the future of Ennis town, a meeting of the local authority heard this week with local councillors praising the look of the county capital over the festive period.

However while the councillors had positive comments to make on the appearance of the town when the construction barriers came down, the local authority have been urged to do all they can to speed up the works.

Councillor Tom O’Callaghan (FF)commented, “Let’s get the job done as quickly as possible” having sought a detailed report on the next phase of the works and a timeline for local businesses. The councillor stated the priority “is to minimise trade disruption in the interest of customers access and viability of their business going forward”.

He said the works will have a “significant impact” on the town, enhancing the appeal of the streetscape for locals and visitors. “Time, however is of the essence in delivering this project,” he said.

He said that while the works were paused and people could see the progress of the project, “Ennis looked fantastic, the feedback we all as public representatives got has been quite positive.”

Shane O’Grady, Executive Engineer, responded to the motion stating, “The appointed contractor Shareridge Ltd resumed work activity onsite on January 6, 2025, upon the conclusion of the Christmas construction moratorium.

“The relative calm of the festive season has now been interrupted by the re-appearance of machinery and construction fencing. While not always welcome, such disruption is central to any infrastructural project of this nature, and the contractor and project team are doing everything possible to keep disruption to a minimum.

“The contractor is at present reviewing their internal resourcing, and we look forward to completion of the works in 2025, in line with contract.”

He outlined the phasing plan and works schedule, as issued previously in November 2024 stating, “The contractor is now working in accordance with this plan, which is constantly under review so as to expedite earlier handover of areas wherever possible.”

According to the schedule, Phase 1, O’Connell Street and Carmody Street area is to resume in February with an anticipated finish in March 2025.

Phase 2A, the O’Connell Street and Market Street to Station Road and snagging, starts in January and finishes in March while phase 2B, the High Street snagging, starts in January and ends in March.

Phase 3, O’Connell Square, including the street fountain and public realm works, will start in February and ending quarter 3 of 2025 while phase 4, Abbey Street Junction and Bank Place, will start in April and ending Quarter 4 of 2025.

Phase 5, the Market Street to O’Connell Square area, works have resumed and will finish in March 2025; while phase 6A O’Connell Street and Cathedral Area, commenced in January and ends in quarter 3, 2025, while phase 6B, Barrack Square,starts in March and ends in quarter 4 of 2025.

Mr O’Grady stated consultation with impacted traders and stakeholders is ongoing, and the contractor has appointed a Public Liaison Officer in line with Works Requirements.

“A focused Stakeholder Consultation event was held on December 9, 2024 to review the updated phasing plan and inform stakeholders as to upcoming works phases.

“The contractor is also issuing weekly newsletters to inform of upcoming works.

“The contractor, project team, and Clare County Council Resident Engineering staff are available to help traders and the public with any concerns and to mitigate impacts from the works wherever possible.”

He went on, “It continues to be necessary to close streets to allow these works to be completed safely, and the project team and contractor, together with Ennis MD, are working hard to coordinate activities to keep traffic impacts to a minimum and ensure that Ennis is kept open for business throughout the remaining months of this project.

“In areas of narrow street width, works will be completed Out of Hours so as to minimise impact on trade and facilitate pedestrian movement through these street sections.

“Noting the transformation of O’Connell Street and High Street as witnessed during the Christmas period, we look forward to an exciting future for the remaining areas to be completed (Cathedral area, Barrack Square, O’Connell Square, Bank Place). We trust that the long term benefits as delivered under this project will far out-live the memory of the challenges currently being navigated as the works proceed throughout 2025.”

Councillor Mary Howard (FG) supported the motion and welcomed the details of the timeline. Recalling the streetscape over Christmas she said, “It was really positive and great to see what the town centre will look like. It was bright, it was cheerful, it was safe.”

Councillor Antoinette Baker Bashua (FF) said, “We all had a lovely little taste of what it is going to be like next December when we walk up those streets.

“It gave us a fabulous lift in the town. It was so sad to see the fencing going back up.” She added to have a “sneak preview three quarters of the way through the works was absolutely fantastic to see and I can’t wait to see it finished. But if you could hurry up, it would be even better.”

Councillor Pat Daly (FF) stressed the importance of keeping business people up to date on the works.

“Looking at it so far over the Christmas O’Connell Street looked fantastic, many people commented to me how well it looked as did High Street and Parnell Street. Ennis is looking good,” he said.

Mayor of Ennis, Councillor Clare Colleran Molloy (FF) praised the “hard work” that has gone into bringing the project to fruition including the council’s engineers and outdoor staff.

“I believe, assuming there is no delay, and we are being assured there will be no delay in the completion of these works, that next Christmas will even be better and we will be the envy of many towns here in Ireland because of the beautiful public realm works that we have done.”

Acting director of service Sean Lenihan reminded the meeting that as part of the contract of works a Public Liaison Officer has been employed by Shareridge to keep businesses informed.