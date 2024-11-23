Caution urged as Bert makes several roads impassable

Clare County Council has confirmed that the N67 is currently impassable north of Lisdoonvarna as a result of last night’s heavy rain. A combination of torrential rain and melting snow led to large volumes of water being released.

“Please be advised that the N67 North of Lisdoonvarna, between Toovareragh Church and Killeany junction is impassable due to flooding. The road is currently being closed,” said a council spokesperson.

Several roads in North Clare are also under heavy water and impassable using cars.

Clare County Council have reported that the R476 Corofin Road is only passable by jeeps or larger vehicles. Meanwhile, the road between Kilnamona and Mauricemills is completely impassable and several local roads in the Kilnamona and Inagh area are flooded.