Cathedral concert for Cantare to kick-start Christmas season

SMALLIES at home may be counting down the sleeps to Christmas, but so too are the members of Cantare Choir and Orchestra as excitement mounts on the run up to their annual Christmas Concert.

This year’s concert takes place on Friday, December 20 at Ss Peter and Paul Cathedral in Ennis at 8.15pm with proceeds from the event going towards supporting the work of the Samaritans in Clare.

The programme promises a Christmas treat, featuring seasonal favourites, classics you know and love such as pieces from Ennio Morricone’s soundtrack from The Mission, along with some uniquely Irish traditional contributions from the pen of Irish composer, Shaun Davey, and many more delights.

