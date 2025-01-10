Bash back against rural isolation

After a hugely successful event last year, North Clare farmer, Thomas Francis, will host the second ever Farmers’ Bash at Hylands Burren Hotel in Ballyvaughan this coming Saturday, January 11.

The Bash is designed to be a rare social event for farmers and rural dwellers and is aimed at rebuilding rural communities and tackling isolation and depression, especially in the farming community.

This year’s Bash is also a fundraiser for Embrace Farm, an organisation which assists farming families after an injury or death on the farm.

“The Farmers’ Bash was created last year with one goal in mind. That being to stamp out isolation within rural communities from an agricultural point of view,” said Thomas Francis.

