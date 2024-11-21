Barefield NS get back on top thanks to strong Finn-ish

Division 1 Boys’ Cumann na mBunscol Football Final

Barefield NS 4-10 Ballyea NS 0-4

Barefield National School reaffirmed their status as the county’s Division 1 Primary School’s Football kingpins after holding off Ballyea to cement their fifth marquee title in the last eight seasons in Cusack Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Having soared to four Clare crowns in five years between 2015-2019, this was a merited return to the winner’s enclosure for Barefield who after suffering a reverse in last year’s decider admirably were able to use that experience to their benefit this time around.

Backed by six of last year’s side, perhaps it was that tad extra experience that proved pivotal to getting over the line twelve months later. Captain Darragh McMahon led by example forming a formidable attacking unit alongside the clinical Finn Curran, Aidan Moroney and Ben Kenneally, with the added support of Oliver Mannion and Callum McCormick…

