Athletics club to go the full mile

SHANNON Athletics Club will host a GOAL Mile at its grounds on St Stephen’s Day at 11am, with participants doing two laps of the club’s new perimeter track.

Rob Stephen is one of the organisers and he said it is good to support a charity that helps the developing world.

“Having seen first hand the living conditions of many of our fellow human beings across a number of African countries especially, I think we have a duty to try and do a small bit to alleviate that suffering, especially as our lives are so comfortable in comparison,” he said.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE