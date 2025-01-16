Armed gardaí for Ennis after Christmas Day violence?

THERE are neighbourhoods in Ennis “under siege” from anti-social behaviour and criminality, a meeting of local councillors has heard, with calls being made for the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and the Armed Response Unit to be deployed in the town to “stamp this out”.

Ennis councillors have urged that more resources be given to An Garda Síochána in the wake of what was described as “violent scenes” in the town on Christmas Day, with footage of the incident widely shared on social media.

At a meeting of the Ennis Municipal District, Councillor Pat Daly (FF) called for an “urgent meeting” between the council, gardaí and members of the public “so that something can be done to alleviate this very serious situation that is not helping the town of Ennis”.