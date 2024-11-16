Appeal For Missing Person Mick Vaughan

A Ruan family has appealed for the public’s assistance in locating the whereabouts of Mick Vaughan, who left his home on Tuesday morning and was last seen in Gort on Thursday afternoon.

His phone was last active on Thursday afternoon at 3pm.

Mr Vaughan was wearing a blue turquoise jacket, grey/black pants and blue runners.

Anyone who has seen Mr Vaughan or has information on his whereabouts can ring Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100, Gort Garda Station on 091 636400 or Krystal Vaughan on 087 7826296.

Update on Saturday night at 8.42pm.

The search was stood down after Mr Vaughan was found safe and well on Saturday night

Dan Danaher