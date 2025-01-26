AirNav oppose a number of Clare wind farms

EAST Clare wind farm developers are experiencing turbulence for AirNav Ireland and Shannon Airport who are continuing to oppose their plans for large-scale renewable energy projects.

Their latest objection concerns the proposed 12 turbine windfarm, located on a 140-hectare site located within the townlands of Cappateemore East, Ballycannan West, Ballycannan East, Ballycar South, Ballycar North, and Glennagross, which is being considered by An Bord Pleanála.

The Broadford to Oatfield Windfarm Action Group is appalled that windfarm developers persist with their plans in East Clare, despite the categorical safety objections from both Shannon Airport and Air Navigation Ireland.

In a statement to The Clare Champion, the group claimed these developers have been given every opportunity to demonstrate solutions to the air safety issues raised by Irish air safety professionals but have repeatedly failed to do so.

“Air safety should always trump commercial profits. Notably, the Oatfield windfarm has been objected to by AirNav Ireland on three occasions when submitted by multiple developers,” said the statement.

“Local communities do not want these noisy, intrusive wind farms. Developers consistently claim their projects will supply energy to numerous homes, but the reality is different. Research by Professor Hannah Daly of UCC, commissioned by Friends of the Earth, reveals that between 2017 and 2023, all additional wind energy generation was absorbed by data centres.

“Consequently, renewables are not delivering net reductions in fossil fuel use in power generation.”

Alex O’Connor of the Broadford to Oatfield Windfarm Action Group stated the safety and well-being of the community must come first. These East Clare developments pose unacceptable risks and fail to address the fundamental concerns raised by experts.

“It is high time these commercial investors stopped dreaming of their shareholder profits and accepted what they are trying to force through is unacceptable on so many levels”.

In a letter to the board, Air Nav Ireland stated it initially agreed in principle to the development, subject to evidence being supplied that expected issues could be appropriately mitigated.

However, it noted the content of the supplied Aviation Response Statement has not adequately addressed the concerns of AirNav Ireland. The greatest cause of concern for AirNav is the generation of radar beam deflections that would generate false targets at higher altitudes and at distance of up to 250 nm.

The Request for Further Information as lodged has no standing without a full review by Air Nav Surveillance and NAVAIDs teams including a demonstration of how mitigation measures, if available could be applied.

AirNav noted it didn’t support plans for a wind farm at Carrownagowan or Lackeragh, objected to the Oatfield wind farm on three occasions, when submitted by multiple developers, objected to Knockshanvo and sought a formal assessment for Fahy Beg.

“Ballycar has the potential for the biggest impact on AirNav systems, without measurable, evidence-based, demonstrable mitigation measures being applied,” they stated.

In its submission, Shannon Airport Safety and Compliance Manager, Paul Hennessy, said Shannon Airport Authority supports Air Nav’s position of not being able to support the development on the basis that appropriate mitigation measures can’t be deployed to their satisfaction to prevent impacts on the Woodcock Hill Radar site.

In its response to a Further Information Request from the board, Ai Bridges prepared a response statement to demonstrate the extensive consultation undertaken in relation to aviation concerns, raised by the IAA/AirNav Ireland and to further demonstrate that the proposed Ballycar Wind Farm will not result in an impact on aviation.

Following additional consultation with AirNav Ireland, a planning condition was proposed whereby the Ballycar wind farm could not commence, should planning permission be received, until all aviation concerns were fully addressed to the satisfaction of AirNav Ireland.

The Response Statement outlined Ballycar Wind Farm would not result in any impacts to en-route aircraft.