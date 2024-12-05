‘A spell in opposition might suit Fine Gael’ – Taylor Quinn

AFTER 13 years in power, Fine Gael needs to think carefully about whether or not it will go back into government, according to former Clare TD Madeline Taylor Quinn.

While the obvious thing is for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and another smaller party or independents to form a government, Ms Taylor Quinn said there are downsides to staying on in power for even longer.

“We have a front bench in our party who have never served in opposition, who don’t know what it is to be an opposition TD, who have never sat in the Dáil from an opposition viewpoint,” she said.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available Here