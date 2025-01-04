A home from home for Clare’s New Yorkers

ON the other side of the Atlantic, Christmas didn’t provide much of a break for Lissycasey’s Pat Scanlan, who runs Ned Devine’s bar in Yonkers.

A stalwart of New York GAA, he serves a largely Irish clientele, illustrated by the fact that a huge number of his customers are travelling enmasse to a wedding in Galway over the festive season.

“One of our customers is getting married and there are about 30 people going from Ned’s alone. I’d say the last of them will be going by Sunday. It’s a young fella whose father would be from Miltown Malbay and his wife-to-be is from Connemara,” he said.

