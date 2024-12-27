A year in review: Clare politics

The past 12 months have been momentous ones for the people of County Clare. In this week’s Clare Champion we take a look back at the highs of lows of 2024 in the Banner County.

COMEBACKS, departures and new beginnings, Clare politics had them all in 2024. Under the heading of comebacks, Timmy Dooley (FF) made the most spectacular one of the year, topping the poll in the general election.

There had been real doubt that he could take back the seat he lost in 2020, but he won more than 11,000 first preferences and was the first person elected.

It wasn’t the only comeback of the year, as Tony Mulcahy (FG) was returned to Clare County Council, after a number of years when it seemed that his political career was over. Indeed 2025 could bring another twist as he seeks election to the Seanad. As departures go, the exit of Violet-Anne Wynne (Ind) was remarkable.

