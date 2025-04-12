Quest to find the Irish whiskey stone

The story of the Irish whiskey stone began in the most unlikely of places. Far away from the rugged Atlantic coastline of the Burren, 8,000 kilometres east in the centre of a Mojave Desert, Maeve Kelly dreamed the Irish whiskey stone into existence.

Back in 2018, the Kinvara based artist, musician and craft person was on the trip of a lifetime. In the middle of a round the world trip with her daughter Shona, she was dragged, somewhat reluctantly, to Las Vegas for a weekend.

While Shona was exploring the sights of Sin City, Maeve wandered into a bar and had the conversation that would shape her artistic practice for years to come.

“This sounds like I am making this up, but it is actually true. In 2018 and 2019 I travelled around the world with my adult daughter. I took a figary, sold my house and took off travelling around the world for six months,” she said.

“So I was in a bar in Las Vagas – my daughter wanted to go to Las Vagas, I would have preferred to stick needles in my eyes than go to Vagas.

“But anyway, there was a man beside me who had these stones in his glass and I was wondering what they were. We got chatting and I asked him what was in his glass.

“He answered in this American accent ‘oh, they are whiskey rocks Ma’am’. He told me all about them, how they worked, and then I didn’t think any more about it.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE