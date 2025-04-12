Wonder Wander trails showcase the gems of Ennis and Ennistymon

Two new self-guided trails that shine a light on the rich built heritage of Ennis and Ennistymon were launched on Friday last, April 4.
Clare County Council has partnered with The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH) and EZxploring to create the ‘Wonder Wander Walking Trails’, which will guide the public through the streetscapes of the Architectural Conservation Areas (ACAs) in the heart of the historic County Clare towns.
Andrew Hamilton is a journalist, investigative reporter and podcaster who has been working in the media in Ireland for the past 20 years. His areas of special interest include the environment, mental health and politics.
