Any dream will do as East Clare society celebrates two decades

HAVING helped found the East Clare Musical Society 20 years ago, some members are still involved in their latest production – a spectacular staging of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Stage Manager, Rebecca Atkinson, who edited all the backing tracks for the rehearsals, was one of the original cast from the show 20 years ago when she featured in the children’s chorus.

Founding member, Johnny O’Brien, Whitegate, was the musical director for the first show 20 years ago, has retired from the society but is coming back to play keyboards in the band for the anniversary.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE