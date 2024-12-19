Car Tourismo Banner
‘We’ll regroup over the next few weeks and come back fighting’ – Eoin Powell

Aine O’Loughlin, Rebecca Foley and Eimear Kelly disappointed following the final. Photograph by John Kelly
Eoin Brennan
By Eoin Brennan
Defeat is a difficult enough pill to swallow at any stage but while Sarsfields were unquestionably the better side on Sunday, the fact that Truagh Clonlara didn’t play to their full potential or perhaps weren’t let, just make the whole acceptance factor that bit harder according to sector Eoin Powell.

“We’ve just reflected on it with the girls there. We’ve ended up being one of the top two teams in the country and were the first Clare club to contest an All-Ireland Senior Final. But we also have to admit that we came up against a serious Sarsfields side.

“They really are magnificent whereas we probably didn’t show up and that’s probably the hardest aspect to deal with from today.

“It was nip and tuck early on but as the game wore on, it just kind of got away from us and before we knew it we were going in at half-time seven or eight points down and it was tough to come back from that.

“But look, We’ll just have to learn from this now but it has been a brilliant experience overall.

