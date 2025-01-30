Summer of discontent ahead as Cliffs trail unlikely to open

One of Clare’s key tourist attractions may remain closed for the entire of the 2025 season, as the future development of the Cliffs of Moher Walking Trail remains unclear.

The trail was effectively closed in August of last year when Sport Ireland, the insuring body for the 18km route, said it could not continue to insure some sections of the trail, if they remained open to the public. This came after the tragic death of three people on the trail in separate accidents May and July of 2024.

Clare Local Development Company (CLDC), which currently manages the trail said that the southern section of the cliff edge trail is “very unlikely” to reopen this year while there are no guarantees that the northern section will be able to reopen.

The trail is seen as a key part of Clare’s tourism future, with the potential to attract thousands of “slow tourists” who will stay in the area for a number of days and provide a significant boost to the local economy.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE