School of Rock helps to brings students together

Moves to transform Ennistymon Community School into a School of Rock is having great benefits for the students and helping to bring young people together in the new amalgamated school.

The musical ‘School of Rock’ opens in Ennistymon next week and is the first musical to take place since the three old schools in the town amalgamated.

“There is a huge buzz, it’s been fantastic. It is great to build on the traditions that are there but also to give kids who have never had an opportunity to be in a musical a chance to me involved in something like this,” said musical director, Tricia Dooley.

