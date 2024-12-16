Overwhelming support to keep mural

HUNDREDS of people have signed a petition in support of keeping a mural in Ennis which was created in response to the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

There are worries the mural may have to be removed after the owner of the building it was painted on received a letter from Clare County Council seeking evidence of planning permission. The local authority has confirmed to The Clare Champion it had received complaints related to an alleged “unauthorised mural development”.

The painting on a wall at the Market Street Carpark was commissioned by the People of Clare Against Genocide (POCAG) and the Clare branch of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) and created by local artist Rachel Macmanus with the permission of the building’s owner. Rachel previously told the Clare Champion she wanted the painting, which depicts four Palestinian children, to be a symbol of hope.

According to Sarah Geraghty of POCAG, “The People of Clare against Genocide sought permission from the owner of the building who was very happy to offer it to such a lovely inclusive project that would promote such a powerful message of hope, resilience and support to the community in the face of such horrors. We understand that the council have procedures to follow however, we were not aware of such procedures and would hope that they consider the importance of retaining this beautiful piece of art.”

National chairperson of the IPSC Zoe Lawlor, said, “It is a monument to human rights and resilience, and against the genocide happening in Gaza. The mural has been widely praised and tourists have sought it out to get photos with it. Senator Frances Black visited it just recently.”

She said a decision to remove the mural would be “incomprehensible” saying, “The council, both elected members and council officials, have been very supportive of the people of Gaza since the current genocide began. The council passed motions calling for a ceasefire, supporting the boycott divestment and sanctions movement, calling for the Palestinian flag to be flown outside the council offices and for the introduction of an Ethical Procurement Policy (EPP) to exclude companies profiting from the illegal settlements on Palestinian land. Council officials implemented those decisions promptly and efficiently. Clare was the fourth council to propose an EPP but was the first one to complete the whole process, that is testament to their dedication and empathy.”

According to both organisations it is understood Tommy Guilfoyle and other councillors are liaising with council officials on this.

Sarah said, “I hope the officials will see the value that this mural brings to our community. The People of Clare Against Genocide, Clare IPSC and the very talented artist Rachel Macmanus came together to realise this project to bring a message of hope, peace, love, resilience, and community to the people of Ennis to bring us together not to divide us.

“We need art like this in our world, it is important that the voices of the vulnerable are heard in different ways. Art has a way of bringing people together. This mural highlights the real victims of conflicts, wars and genocides – the children. We owe it to our own children to ensure that this mural stays in Ennis and we hope that the council will support us in any way they can. An online petition by POCAG was signed by roughly a thousand people in just a few days. It is clear that the people have spoken, I hope the council listen to them.”

The petition can be found at https://www.change.org/p/prevent-removal-of-the-mural-depicting-palestinian-resilience-in-ennis

A spokesperson for Clare County Council in response to queries from The Clare Champion stated, “The Planning Authority of Clare County Council received complaints relating to an alleged unauthorised mural development at the Market Street Car Park. Following an investigation a letter was issued in respect of same in accordance with the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended. The file is now active so the local authority cannot comment on the specifics of same.

“It is worth noting that once a complaint of unauthorised development is received by the council it must be investigated and procedure followed as set out in legislation.

“In line with the provisions of the Planning and Development Act the recipient of such a warning letter has a period within which they can respond to the Council.

“The council at the end of this response period will then consider the most appropriate action to be taken, if any, having regard to what is required under legislation.”