Emer was decapitated and then set alight

New information about the last moments of Clare woman, Emer O’Loughlin, reveal that she died in extremely violent circumstances and was decapitated.

The 23-year-old art student was murdered in a mobile home at Ballybornagh in Tubber on April 8, 2005, 20 years ago this month.

Emer’s older sister Pam, who has been campaigning for years for Emer’s killer to be brought to justice, told The Clare Champion yesterday that she only just learned the gruesome details of Emer’s death earlier this year, during a conversation with the former Chief superintendent of the cold case unit, Garda Christy Mangan.

“We have always known, right from the start, that Emer’s head was separated from her body.

