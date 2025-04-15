Harris backs Cooney’s way

THE “common sense” approach adopted by Deputy Joe Cooney (FG)since his election to the 36th Dáil has been lauded by the Tánaiste Simon Harris.

Speaking at the official opening of Deputy Cooney’s new constituency office in Ennis, Mr Harris said every time the former councillor speaks at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting it is “grounded in common sense, not telling us what can’t be done but providing the practical feedback he hears from people across this county”.

“I know Joe loves Clare, he brings a wealth of experience from being in the council for so long. I know people will get a top notch service from his new office, from a brilliant team, a superb deputy backed up by great councillors,” said the Tánaiste.

Despite the retirement of more than half of their existing deputies, the former Taoiseach recalled Fine Gael gained seats and votes, returning 23 new TDs to the Dáil, paving the way for a return to Government.

The Wicklow deputy thanked Deputy Cooney for having the decency, courage and guts with his wife, Theresa and family to step up when he was needed to contest the general election alongside the “excellent” Leonora Carey and Dr Tom Nolan to make sure Fine Gael retained its Dáil seat.

“Joe Cooney played a massive role in ensuring Fine Gael was able to form a Government to deliver for the people. I want to thank Joe Carey for his incredible service to this county and Fine Gael. Joe worked extremely hard and I am proud to call him a friend.

“Politics is all about delivery. We have to do more on housing and small businesses. We have to reconnect with our agricultural community and realise that farming has an important role to play in rural communities. We have to get better at delivering infrastructure in a cost effective and time efficient manner.”

The Fine Gael Leader said it was a great honour to be back with so many friends and familiar faces from visiting the beautiful county over many years.

“I am delighted to be here with my very good friend and colleague and new Clare Deputy the brilliant Joe Cooney.”

Following the imposition of 20% tariffs on some EU imports including Irish goods, the Minister for Trade pledged the country would get through this “challenging period of time”.

“Clare people know the benefits of foreign direct investment and the importance of creating jobs and investment in the region. Thank God we are approaching this from a position of strength,” he said.

“Can you imagine what this would be like if we had 10 or 15% unemployment or were facing a 3% Budget deficit like many European countries? Thanks to the hard work of successive Goverments and the incredible work of the Irish people, we are approaching this challenge with full employment, Budget surpluses and we have set money aside for rainy days.

“Some people in the Dáil had a philosophy because ‘I have it I will spend it and even if I don’t have it, I will spend it as well.

“Thank God we didn’t listen to them. We will get through this next period by staying calm, working with European colleagues and by making Ireland as competitive and resilient as possible.

Deputy Cooney said he was honoured to have the Tánaiste Simon Harris officially open his constituency office in Ennis.

Commenting on the late arrival of the Minister of Trade, the former Clare GAA Club chairman added a touch of humour, citing a story about patrons giving out about the late arrival of musician John Duggan to a West Clare venue on a foggy St Stephen’s night.

Addressing the impatient crowd, Mr Duggan quipped the audience was better to have “John Duggan late, rather than to have the late John Duggan”.

Deputy Cooney said everyone from the four corners of Clare were welcome to attend his new constituency office, which was managed by his administrative assistants, Cillian Murphy, former Fianna Fáil Councillor, Maureen Cleary and Frances O’Meara, who have shown tremendous commitment to serving local people.

“This office is somewhere where people can come to get help, advice and representation,” he said.