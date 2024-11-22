Liberator festival for Ennis?

A NEW festival celebrating the 250th anniversary of Daniel O’Connell could be on the horizon for Ennis next summer. The Ennis Municipal District has confirmed it is interested in engaging with others to explore possible commemoration events marking the Liberator’s connection to the county capital.

Raising the idea at a meeting of the local authority, Councillor Mary Howard (FG) urged the council to work with other stakeholders to create a festival or other weekend event to mark the anniversary next August. She argued that other counties such as Galway or Kerry, if they had similar links to O’Connell, “would have gone with this idea years ago”.

