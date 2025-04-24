‘We don’t always win, but always give that bit of fight’ – Brian Lohan

If the Munster Senior Hurling Championship had a tag-line, it would be ‘no lost cause’. After a thrilling pair of draws on Sunday, it may be still all to play for in the group standings but considering the magnitude of Clare’s powers of recovery, the most valuable opening point, even psychologically was earned by the Banner.

In what is his sixth year in charge, Brian Lohan probably felt that he’d seen it all when it came to championship fare, having played in front of an empty Semple Stadium during COVID to a capacity 82,000 in Croke Park last July.

However, even the four-time All-Star winner was thrilled by such a rousing fightback from his side to wipe out a twelve point lead and almost snatch the win for a finish.

It was a real rollercoaster, just a typical Munster championship tie and obviously I am delighted with our lads and the fight that they had and their composure.

We showed great belief and great resilience. The question was if we were going to be in that situation did we have the guts and composure and we got an answer today.

“I thought that we showed an awful lot of intelligence and a great attitude obviously. The lads didn’t panic, we just kept trying to keep the scoreboard ticking over and with the quality we have inside, we were always dangerous. We were dangerous in the first half too but we just didn’t…

