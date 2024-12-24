Killaloe Ballina Swimmers Take The Plunge On Christmas Day

A LARGE crowd of hardy swimmers will take the plunge in Lough Derg for two local community groups on Christmas Day.

The annual event, which starts in Two Mile Gate, Ogonnelloe at 12.30pm, will be dedicated to raising essential funds for Killaloe Tidy Towns and a new organisation Killaloe/Ballina Community First Responders.

In addition to helping people in Killaloe, Ballina and surrounding areas to get in some healthy exercise before dinner on Christmas Day, it also proves to be a great social outlet as exiles meet up with friends and relatives on the shores of Ballycuggeran.

This event always attracts a large crowd of onlookers, and the organisers expect this year will live up to previous swims.

It is expected Killaloe Coast Guard will keep a watchful eye on the water during the swim in the unlikely event that someone may need assistance.

Volunteers from the Coast Guard will give up their time to provide a boat and land crew on standby for everyone’s safety.

This group provides a vital service in the locality every day throughout the year.

The organisers would appreciate all donations for these two groups who play a criticial role in the community.

Dan Danaher