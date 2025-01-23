Car Tourismo Banner
8 C
Ennis
Car Tourismo Banner
HomeNews‘I’d take a bullet for Donald J Trump’

‘I’d take a bullet for Donald J Trump’

A ringside view in Tubridy's Bar, Doonbeg, of President Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday. Photograph by John Kelly.
Sharon Dolan D'Arcy
By Sharon Dolan D'Arcy
Car Tourismo Banner

A lone Trump supporter and self-confessed Trump superfan, took pride of place sitting in front of the TV screen at Tubridy’s Bar in Doonbeg to watch the US President’s inauguration last Monday evening.

“I’d take a bullet for Donald J Trump. I’m not just a fan, I’m a superfan,” Con Cremin told The Clare Champion.

Excited at the prospect of the historical event across the Atlantic Ocean, Con, who is from West Limerick, travelled especially to Doonbeg via the Tarbert to Killimer car ferry to watch the event, getting as close as he could possibly get to the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel nearby.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

Sharon Dolan-Darcy
Reporter | 065 686 4146 | sdolandarcy@gmail.com

Sharon Dolan D’Arcy covers West Clare news. After completing a masters in journalism at University of Galway, Sharon worked as a court reporter at the Sligo Weekender. She was also editor of the Athenry News and Views.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!