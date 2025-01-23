A lone Trump supporter and self-confessed Trump superfan, took pride of place sitting in front of the TV screen at Tubridy’s Bar in Doonbeg to watch the US President’s inauguration last Monday evening.

“I’d take a bullet for Donald J Trump. I’m not just a fan, I’m a superfan,” Con Cremin told The Clare Champion.

Excited at the prospect of the historical event across the Atlantic Ocean, Con, who is from West Limerick, travelled especially to Doonbeg via the Tarbert to Killimer car ferry to watch the event, getting as close as he could possibly get to the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel nearby.

