Giving a new voice to the silenced

Veronica Molloy of Ballina who has written a book entitled "All I Cannot Save". Photograph by John Kelly
Dan Danaher
By Dan Danaher
AN UNFLINCHING narrative of a young nun’s search for truth in the fifties is one of the central themes in a debut novel written by a former St Anne’s Community College teacher.

“All I Cannot Save” will be officially launched by Dr Helena Guerin at the Lakeside Hotel, Ballina on Friday, December 6
at 7pm.

Veronica Molloy, who is in her sixties, holds a primary degree in Religious Education and English Literature and a completed a research masters’ degree in theology in her forties.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available Here

Dan Danaher
Reporter | 065 686 4148 | ddanaher@clarechampion.ie

East Clare correspondent, Dan Danaher is a journalism graduate of Rathmines and UL. He has won numerous awards for special investigations on health, justice, environment, and reports on news, agriculture, disability, mental health and community.

