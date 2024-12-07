Giving a new voice to the silenced

AN UNFLINCHING narrative of a young nun’s search for truth in the fifties is one of the central themes in a debut novel written by a former St Anne’s Community College teacher.

“All I Cannot Save” will be officially launched by Dr Helena Guerin at the Lakeside Hotel, Ballina on Friday, December 6

at 7pm.

Veronica Molloy, who is in her sixties, holds a primary degree in Religious Education and English Literature and a completed a research masters’ degree in theology in her forties.

