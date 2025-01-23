Garda advice for Clare people during Status Red storm alert

An Garda Síochána has issued guidance to Clare people ahead of the Status Red severe weather warning which comes into affect overnight and runs until 11am.

People in Clare during the red warnings should stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and take action to protect themselves and their properties.

They have warned that sea conditions and waves will be dangerous. People are advised to not approach coastlines.

“An Garda Síochána and our colleagues in the other blue light emergency services will be on duty but depending on local weather conditions may not be in a position to respond to help during the height of Storm Éowyn, subject to dynamic risk assessments,” said a spokesperson.

“Do not put yourself or members of the emergency services at risk during this period.

“Members of the Public should prepare today for Storm Éowyn. Please ensure that property, garden furniture and other loose material on your properties are secured.

“Today is the time to be a community, to check on isolated and vulnerable family, friends and neighbours. Please ensure that they are aware of and prepared for this storm event.

A Status Orange Wind Warning is also in place for the entire country from 00:00mn to 4pm Friday, January 24.