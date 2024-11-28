Forgotten voters to shape Clare election

13 C
Ennis
Anne Marie Flanagan with Leigh Gath and Padraic Hayes. Photograph by John Kelly
Disabled people in Clare have been forgotten during this general election campaign, with the promises made after the unsuccessful Care Referendum all being forgotten.

That is according to Ann Marie Flanagan, the co-founder of the Clare Leader Forum and a key national figure in the campaign against the Care Referendum.

With more than 20,000 disabled Clare people, or people with a debilitating injury or long-term condition, Ms Flanagan believes that their voice will be heard when the county votes on Friday.

Deputy Editor | 065 686 4148 | andrewhamiltonwork@gmail.com

Andrew Hamilton is a journalist, investigative reporter and blogger who has been working in the media in Ireland for the past 20 years. His areas of special interest include the environment, mental health and politics.

