End of an era for Ennis institution

ON Christmas Eve the doors of family business O’Connor’s Newsagents close for the final time having served the people of Ennis and further afield for more than four decades.

“It will be emotional on the day,” owner Sheila O’Connor tells us, though she believes it is the “right time” to make the move. She hopes many of her loyal customers will pop in to say goodbye and share some fond memories before locking up for good next week.

Sheila’s mother Joan first started the newsagents in the market area of the town back in 1981, opening up on August 6.

The family had moved to Ennis after Joan’s husband Tom bought the fruit and veg shop next door. All of Tom and Joan’s children grew up around the family businesses, with Sheila recalling the market area at the time was a “hive of activity”.