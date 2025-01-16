Car Tourismo Banner
Doherty in no Harry as St Flannan’s snatch last gasp Harty Cup victory

Brothers In Arms... Match winning free-taker Harry Doherty and Conor Ralph of St Flannan’s College celebrate on the final whistle following their Harty Cup quarter-final win over Midleton CBS at Fethard on Monday. Photograph by John Kelly
Eoin Brennan
By Eoin Brennan
St Flannan’s College 2-16 Midleton CBS 1-18

Persistence paid full dividends at the death for St Flannan’s after Harry Doherty’s injury-time free snatched victory over a heartbroken Midleton CBS in Fethard Town Park in Tipperary on Monday afternoon.

The Cork side looked set for a sixth semi-final appearance in nine years when building on a two point interval lead against the conditions to soar as much as five clear entering the final ten minutes led by the seemingly unstoppable Barry Walsh.

However, a never-say-die St Flannan’s kept plugging away and finally unlocked the door when their most impressive players Ronan Kilroy and Harry Doherty combined to tee up the overlapping Dara Kennedy to rifle to the top right corner of the Midleton net in the 50th minute.

Sandwiched by points for talisman Doherty and Marco Cleary, the Ennis side’s 1-2 blitz inside two minutes not only levelled up the tie but swung the…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

