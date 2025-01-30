Council urges public to reach out to their neighbours

As the impact of Storm Éowyn is still being felt across the county with 5,800 households without power, Clare County Council has made an appeal for the public’s assistance to reach out to Clare communities, as they deal with the humanitarian response in the aftermath of the storm of the century.

The local authority had provided a local level response on Tuesday to the needs of people significantly impacted by the storm, by putting in place five community hubs at Tulla, Kilrush, Lisdoonvarna/Doolin, Ennisytmon, and Flagmount/Killanena to provide vital water, power and shower facilities.

However, mindful of individuals who have not been in a position to engage with the services provided to date, the local authority is now calling on communities to consider their localities, reach out to neighbours, and check in with them to make sure they are okay.

The purpose of this plea is to identify those living in isolated locations where due to loss of connectivity or accessibility, they may not have recent contact with family or members of the community since the storm.

