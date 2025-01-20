Clare talent to the fore at this year’s Irish Film and Television Awards

THE Banner County will be strongly represented at this year’s star studded IFTA awards. Among the nominations for the prestigious awards are Ennis actress Simone Kirby, Ennistymon’s Steve Wall and short film Farmers!?, which was shot around Ennis by local filmmaker Freddie Leyden.

Also a documentary about acclaimed novelist Tuamgraney’s Edna O’Brien is in the running for an award.

Simone Kirby has been nominated in the best Supporting Actress film category for her role in the hit movie Kneecap, capturing the rise of the Belfast rap trio.

Steve Wall is known to many from his time with The Stunning, however he has been making a name for himself as an actor in recent years appearing in the likes of Dune Part 2, and Netflix thriller Black Doves.

He has been nominated for his first IFTA in the best Supporting Actor film category for his performance in Irish horror film Oddity.

Farmers!?, has been shortlisted for an award in the Live Action Short Film. And Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story is up for the George Morrison Feature Documentary award. The film, by writer and director Sinéad O’Shea, includes excerpts from Edna’s personal journals, read aloud by Oscar-nominated actress, Jessie Buckley.

The nomination for Farmers!? comes in the wake of the film winning Best Director Irish Short Award at the Cork International Film Festival, and the LUMI Award at the Belfast International Film Festival last year. It has been selected for screening at the Dublin International Film Festival in February, with other upcoming festival screenings including at the London Short Film Festival and the Manchester international Film Festival.

Freddie told The Clare Champion following the announcement of the nomination, “I’m deeply heartened and moved by the incredible response to Farmers!?. It means so much that a film like this—where we set out to push boundaries in storytelling, craft, and form, all rooted where I grew up in Clare, is being recognised both here in Ireland and internationally.”

The film’s story centres around the aftermath of an Irish farmer’s death which triggers an emotional catharsis. It has been described as an atmospheric, subversive film.

Freddie grew up in Drumcliffe and went to the Gaelscoil and Rice College. He studied at the Limerick School of Art and Design before moving to London to begin his career in film.

He previously told us about how important it was for him that the film is set in Clare.

“Throughout my career, I’ve made many films in the UK, Europe, and America, but I always wanted to create something set in the place I come from. Getting the whole team over to Ireland to make this film, with its incredible Irish cast—including Ennis actor Seán Duggan in a starring role—made it a dream come true,” he said.

Award winners will be announced at the 22nd anniversary IFTA Awards Ceremony taking place on Friday, February 14, in Dublin.

“The 2025 nominees shortlisted for Irish Academy Awards this year, is an incredible showcase of work that reinforces the fact that Irish talent is now amongst the best in the world, delivering such high standards of filmmaking, storytelling and performances that resonate with audiences worldwide,” said Áine Moriarty. “The Irish Academy is proud to showcase their great work and reward their achievements.”