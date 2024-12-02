Clare Roots’ publication to focus on history of Parnell and High Streets

THE latest in the series of local history of Ennis town published by the Clare Roots Society will be launched on Thursday, December 5 in Ennis Parish Centre at 8.15pm.

This book will focus on Parnell Street / High Street formerly Mill Street, one of the oldest streets in the town with confirmed history going back to the seventeenth century and a modern commercial life.

Written by Dublin based society member Lucille Ellis the book covers the old history, as shown in the McParland house, famine, fire and floods throughout the centuries, and the change in name from Mill Street to Parnell Street in the early twentieth century.

The development of High Street and O’Connell Square and the building and rebuilding is traced in some detail.

However, the main focus is on the families who lived in the 113 houses in Parnell Street and the 16 houses on High Street and the Square. Starting with the names listed in 1855 in Griffith’s Valuation and continuing to the present day, every registered occupant of the houses is named and family story briefly told, though many remain unidentified.

Over 180 photographs illustrate the book, from a variety of sources. This book is part of a unique project involving Clare Roots Society with financial assistance and support from Ennis Municipal District Committee.

All are welcome to the book launch at Ennis Parish Centre at 8.15pm and prior to a mass of remembrance at 7.30 pm for deceased residents of the area in Ennis Cathedral. The book will be available from Ennis Book Shop Abbey Street, O’Connor’s Market Street and Heaslips in O’ Connell Street from next Friday.