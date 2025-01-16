Clare energy funding top of Timmy’s government wish list

THE new proposed coalition will provide a strong, stable Government to tackle key issues in Clare and the Mid-West, according to a local poll-toppper.

Welcoming the new deal brokered between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Regional Independents as well as Danny and Michael Healy-Rae, Deputy Timmy Dooley (FF) believes this provides an adequate working majority of eight to ensure the new Government can work effectively.

Stressing the need to provide more houses, Deputy Dooley said this will be delivered in tandem with the delivery of more water and sewerage schemes to facilitate more housing construction.

“Action is needed on energy, focusing on renewables, particularly offshore wind energy, which is vital for Clare.” he said.

