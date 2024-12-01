Christmas comes early for Clonlara

All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Championship Semi-Final

Truagh Clonlara 0-11 St Vincent’s 0-9

TRUAGH Clonlara received the perfect early Christmas present after becoming the first ever Clare club to qualify for an All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final with a gritty victory in Walsh Park, Waterford, writes Eoin Brennan.

Trailing by the minimum entering the final minutes, a never-say-die Truagh raided for the last three points through Aine O’Loughlin, Aoibhin Marren and Becky Foley to tee up a Croke Park final date with neighbours Sarsfields (Galway) who have claimed three of the last five national crowns.

Typifying their historic route to this lofty stage, the Clare and Munster champions gave their supporters value for money once more as there was never more than a puck of the ball between the sides at any stage. Add in that the provincial winners were level five times over a tense hour and it seemed as if another bout of extra-time was on the cards once more. However, referee Andy Larkin’s whistle did finally blow in the sixth minute of additional time for a relieved Truagh to create further history.

Against the conditions in the opening period, early points from Becky Foley and Eimear Kelly were matched by Dublin seniors Aisling Maher and Anna Sullivan.

However, St Vincent’s did incrementally use the wind to their advantage, grabbing five of the next seven points to move 0-7 to 0-4 in front by the break. The margin could have been greater, only for a shot from Clare and Corofin native Muireann Kelleher just cleared the crossbar while goalkeeper Sophie Cullen came to Truagh’s rescue with a strong save from Aisling Maher.

Now boosted by the breeze, Bob Caulfield’s side would repair the damage with the first four points through braces for Aine O’Loughlin and Eimear Kelly to inch 0-8 to 0-7 in front by the two-thirds mark.

Becky Foley also forced goalkeeper Dara Cooke into a full length save, a stop that would be magnified as the Leinster champions circled the wagons for one last push. Claire Donnelly levelled matters by the turn of the final quarter while St Vincent’s actually wrestled back the lead entering the final ten minutes when Anna Sullivan kept her nerve.

Kilmihil’s Ailish Considine was also sprung from the bench for the Dublin side who did their utmost to hold out. However, having built up a considerable back of experience from their titanic two game Munster Final series in recent weeks, there wouldn’t be an ounce of panic within the Truagh camp as they cooly regained full parity with Aine O’Loughlin’s fourth free of the afternoon before further points for Marren and Foley sealed a date with destiny in Dublin on Sunday week (December 15).

Truagh Clonlara: Sophie Cullen; Sinead Ryan, Michelle Powell, Sinead Hogg; Ellen Horgan, Laura Foley, Louise Egan; Eimear Begley, Aoibhin Marren; Joanne Egan, Roisin Begley, Hannah Horgan; Aine O’Loughlin, Eimear Kelly, Becky Foley

Subs: Niamh Ryan for R. Begley (18-19, BS), Ryan for Marren (47), Marren for J. Egan (53), Leah Hawes for H. Horgan (57)

Scorers: Eimear Kelly, Aine O’Loughlin (4f) (0-4 each); Becky Foley (0-2); Aoibhin Marren (0-1)

St Vincent’s: Dara Cooke; Aoife Traynor, Deirdre Johnstone, Lara Smith; Ciara O’Leary, Aoife Higgins, Abby Farrell; Muireann Kelleher, Aine Woods; Roisin Drohan, Anna Sullivan, Ava Lambe; Claire Donnelly, Aisling Maher, Ali Maguire

Subs: Ailish Considine for Kelleher (27-29, BS), Tessa Lambe for Traynor (47), Considine for Maguire (51)

Scorers: Ali Maguire (1f), Aisling Maher, Anna Sullivan (0-2 each); Aine Woods, Muireann Kelleher, Claire Donnelly (0-1 each)

Referee: Andy Larkin (Cork)