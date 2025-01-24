Trading together for Eamonn

Traders at Kilrush Farmers’ Market wanting to honour a late founder of the market recently turned a seasonal enterprise of theirs into a fundraiser for a cause close to their friend’s heart.

In loving memory of their dear friend, Eamonn Troy who sold Moyasta Junction Honey at the weekly market, the market stall operators raised an impressive sum of €2,341 in funds for the West Clare Cancer Centre.

Mr Troy, who died last October aged 78, was one of the founding members of the market when it was established ten years ago, and regarded as a true gentleman by all those who knew him through the market.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE