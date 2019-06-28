Home » News » The Champion Report-Episode 20

The Champion Report-Episode 20

Today we discuss issues surrounding immigration to Co Clare with Orla Ní Éilí, Co-ordinator of the Clare Immigrant Support Centre and Abiodun Ladigbolu, President of the Association for the Nigerian Community in Clare.

 

