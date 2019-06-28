The Champion Report-Episode 20

Today we discuss issues surrounding immigration to Co Clare with Orla Ní Éilí, Co-ordinator of the Clare Immigrant Support Centre and Abiodun Ladigbolu, President of the Association for the Nigerian Community in Clare.
Today we discuss issues surrounding immigration to Co Clare with Orla Ní Éilí, Co-ordinator of the Clare Immigrant Support Centre and Abiodun Ladigbolu, President of the Association for the Nigerian Community in Clare.
Tags clare immigration Nigerian
Clare is home to Ireland’s newest millionaire after a Lotto ticket worth €1 million was …