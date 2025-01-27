Some 6,500 still without water in Clare

Approximately 6,500 people are currently without water across Clare with mobile generators in place to support plants where power is supply not yet back.

Alternative water supplies are also in place in four locations, while more supplies are being arranged by the water utility.

Power outages at treatment plants and pumping stations continue to have an impact on supplies across the county, including at Flagmount, areas supplied by the New Doolough public water supply, Milltown Malbay, Killaloe, Ennistymon and Lahinch, Liscannor, Doolin, Fanore, Ballyvaughan and Lisdoonvarna.

Alternative water supplies are currently in place in the Killaloe GAA Pitch, with public water taps located at the Square in Ennistymon, Woodcock Pub in Cratloe and O’Mara’s Shop in Flagmount.

Additional alternative supplies are being deployed and will become available across the day tomorrow, Tuesday, January 28.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Once power is returned to an area it may take some time for normal water supply to be restored.

“We apologise to customers who have been without water for a few days and ask for the public’s continued patience during this challenging time. In areas where water supply has been out for longer periods, our teams are working to provide alternative water supplies,” Brian O’Leary, Regional Operations Manager, Uisce Éireann.

“We will be updating our website and providing information to local stakeholders about their locations.

“We are also providing additional supports for elderly and vulnerable customers, and we could encourage people to contact our customer care team at 1800 278 278 if additional support is needed.”

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.