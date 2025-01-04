Ryan recalls life of ‘The Wise Woman of Clare’

2024 marked 150 years since the death of the infamous Biddy Early, however despite the passage of time the legends surrounding this four time widowed woman continue to live on.

Biddy Early The Wise Woman of Clare by Meda Ryan, a book that had been out of print for some years, is now back in print.

The Ennis based historian and author tells us she was surprised when her publishers Mercier Press informed her that they were reprinting the book, although she is regularly asked where the book first published in 1978 could be obtained.