Car Tourismo Banner
3 C
Ennis
Car Tourismo Banner
HomeNewsRyan recalls life of 'The Wise Woman of Clare’

Ryan recalls life of ‘The Wise Woman of Clare’

Meda Ryan. Photograph by John Kelly
Jessica Quinn
By Jessica Quinn
Car Tourismo Banner

2024 marked 150 years since the death of the infamous Biddy Early, however despite the passage of time the legends surrounding this four time widowed woman continue to live on.

Biddy Early The Wise Woman of Clare by Meda Ryan, a book that had been out of print for some years, is now back in print.

The Ennis based historian and author tells us she was surprised when her publishers Mercier Press informed her that they were reprinting the book, although she is regularly asked where the book first published in 1978 could be obtained.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!