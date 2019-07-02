New Site For St Joseph’s Hospital

A SITE has been secured for the construction of a new €25 million St Joseph’s Hospital in Ennis. The construction of the 100-bed, community nursing unit on five acres of Diocesan lands located near the Turnpike in Ennis will ensure that elderly care services remain at the heart of the county town, according to Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen.

Deputy Breen said, “I am delighted that a site has been secured at this central location in Ennis for the construction of the new €25 million St Joseph’s Hospital. The sale of the 5.09 acres of land remains subject to planning permission for the development of the 100 bed Community Nursing Unit, but I believe the site provides the best option following the appraisal of a number of sites in the Ennis environs by the HSE.

“The new state-of-the-art St Joseph’s Hospital building has been prioritised in the HSE Capital Plan 2019, and I believe the chosen location for the greenfield-build demonstrates the priority that elderly care deserves.”

“As well as being a state of the art facility, it is equally important that this unit made up of 88-single rooms, four twin-rooms and four palliative care facilities, is centrally located and within walking distance of all community services and the town centre. This site close to the Turnpike allows for that,” added the minister of state from Clare.

“The provision of this new elderly care unit which is designed to meet all HIQA’s standards, will also remove any prevailing concerns regarding the registration of the existing St. Joseph’s facility.

“This new building will provide private and comfortable surrounding for those who require the services of St Joseph’s Hospital, while also providing a more pleasant and modern working environment for a valued staff who are currently doing great work in a more restricted environment,” he added.