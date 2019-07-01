Home » Podcasts » Champion Sports Chat Podcast Monday July 1 2019

Champion Sports Chat Podcast Monday July 1 2019

July 1, 2019 283 Views

On this week’s podcast:

We look ahead to this week’s Irish Open Lahinch, look back on Clare’s win over Westmeath in the All Ireland SFC Qualifiers and preview the upcoming clash with Meath, and we talk hurling after this weekends Munster finals.

