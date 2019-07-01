Champion Sports Chat Podcast Monday July 1 2019

On this week’s podcast:
We look ahead to this week’s Irish Open Lahinch, look back on Clare’s win over Westmeath in the All Ireland SFC Qualifiers and preview the upcoming clash with Meath, and we talk hurling after this weekends Munster finals.
Clare Minor Hurling Manager Fergal Lynch has named his side for Sunday’s Munster MHC Final. …