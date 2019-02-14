New LIT campus for Ennis

LIT has confirmed its plans to open a new campus in Ennis on foot of a proposed capital investment of €0.75 million by Clare County Council. Located on Bindon Street in the town’s historic core, the new facility will enable a substantial increase in higher education activity in the town.

Reflecting LIT’s regional development remit, the LIT Ennis campus will join LIT’s existing campuses at Clonmel and Thurles in County Tipperary; Moylish and Clare Street in Limerick City; and a new engineering-focused campus currently under development at Coonagh in Limerick.

A total of six degree programmes in Social Care, Early Childhood Care and Education, and Marketing and Management are now available through the CAO at LIT in Ennis for September commencement. Possibilities for evening and professional learning will also be opened up.

Commenting on the news, LIT President, Professor Vincent Cunnane said, “We are delighted to be able to progress our plans in Ennis. We intend to provide an expanded level of daytime undergraduate education through the CAO, as well as opening up the possibility of new evening courses and professional education.

“This is a real vote of confidence in Clare. Crucially, by allowing us to broaden our offering, this new facility adds to the educational options available to people locally, while at the same time enabling us to respond to the needs of business and industry in Clare.”

The announcement has been welcomed by Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council Michael Begley and Mayor of Ennis Clare Colleran Molloy who said the delivery of CAO courses in Ennis “heralds a new era for the town, providing it with a real foothold in third level education.”

Liam Conneally, who is Clare County Council’s Director of Economic Development, commented, “Attracting a third level institution to invest in Ennis is a key target of the Ennis 2040 Economic & Spatial Strategy. This investment by LIT, supported by Clare County Council, will deliver a significant social and economic boost to Munster’s largest town.”

Professor Cunnane continued, “The reality is that the new campus will act as an economic generator, retaining people in Clare and potentially adding value to business and industry by providing additional high-quality education options locally. Studies show that for every euro invested in an Institute of Technology, four euros will be generated in the local economy.

“While the economy will benefit from this, it also improves the experience of our students in Ennis, blending campus-based college life with town centre living.

“LIT has a very strong regional focus, and this new campus emphasises that. Our model is based on partnership, and we have successfully worked in partnership with Clare County Council to source the new campus building on Bindon Street. That approach will anchor our expansion in Ennis, as well as further collaboration with LCETB and other stakeholders.”