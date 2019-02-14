Announcement from Treacy’s West County Hotel

It is with great regret that Treacy’s West County Hotel must advise that this Saturday Night’s Show – “Kenny & Dolly Together Again” has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Those who have purchased tickets from the Hotel in advance can receive a full refund upon presentation of their tickets to hotel reception staff.

Should disappointed fans wish to see alternative dates for the Kenny & Dolly show, please visit www.joegallagherentertainments.com for tour dates.

The hotel sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.