Home » Commercial Feature » Announcement from Treacy’s West County Hotel

Announcement from Treacy’s West County Hotel

1,120 Views

It is with great regret that Treacy’s West County Hotel must advise that this Saturday Night’s Show – “Kenny & Dolly Together Again” has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Those who have purchased tickets from the Hotel in advance can receive a full refund upon presentation of their tickets to hotel reception staff.

Should disappointed fans wish to see alternative dates for the Kenny & Dolly show, please visit www.joegallagherentertainments.com for tour dates.

The hotel sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Check Also

Property purchase with your pension scheme

The Irish insatiable appetite for property has not gone away, with property transactions in some …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)