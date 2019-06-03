More than €400,000 in Leader funding allocated to Clare

THE construction and fit out of the first floor of the Miltown Malbay Community Centre to provide a dedicated space for youth activities has come a step closer with the announcement of substantial LEADER funding.

Minister of State, Pat Breen said that a total of €141,258 is to be provided through the fund for the youth facility and a functional space for youth based activities, meetings and recreation.

“The young people of Miltown Malbay and surrounding area will benefit greatly from this facility. The first floor of the community centre will be fitted with a sprung floor spec on ground floor, sports equipment, multi- use electronic scoreboard and two pool tables,” he said.

“A further €51,902 of LEADER funding will also be provided for the purchase of equipment for the community centre.”

“On Friday (May 31) €407,329 was allocated to Clare. As well as the Miltown Malbay Community Centre, funding of €200,000 was provided for Glamping Pods and Associated facilities at Castle Darcy Glamping in Lahinch. A further €14,169 was allocated for the commission a Tourism Destination Development Plan for the town of Kilrush,” Minister Breen said.