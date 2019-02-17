HPV campaigner Clare Woman of the Year

HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan has been named as the Clare Woman of the Year for 2018. The 26 year old has been working with the HSE to advocate for the vaccine since being diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer in 2017.

The Ennis native has been honoured by the Soroptimists Ennis and District. The award was presented to Laura to acknowledge her advocacy work and the promotion of a vaccine aimed to benefit women’s health.

According to the local group, “Soroptimists aim to transform the lives and status of women and girls through education, empowerment and enabling opportunities so women and girls will achieve their individual and collective potential. Laura has met these aims particularly in the advancement of education about the HPV vaccine.”

Laura is the fourth recipient of this award and joins a special group of past recipients; Mary Heuson, Susan Hogan and Donnah Vuma. All recipients have made outstanding contributions to their respective communities.

Laura has spoken nationally and internationally and continues to support the HPV vaccine which is recommended by the World Health Organization, the International Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the National Immunisation Advisory Committee. The HPV vaccine is available through a school based programme to girls in first year in secondary school.